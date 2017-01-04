Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself outside a woman’s home in Evesham Township, New Jersey.

Police say the man stood on a woman’s patio on Woodlake Drive Wednesday and looked inside the home while exposing himself. Officers were already in the area on an unrelated call and responded to the home at 5:48 p.m. Police did not find the unidentified man however.

The suspect is described as a tall and slender man with pale skin wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood drawn tightly over his face.

Police are also investigating three other lewdness incidents in Evesham Township and Medford Township that occurred in December and November. They have not yet revealed whether the suspect in those incidents is the same suspect involved in Wednesday’s incident. The suspect in the prior three incidents is described as a heavyset man however.

If you have any information on any of the incidents, please call Evesham Police at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email Facebook@Eveshampd.org.