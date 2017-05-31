Woman Yanks Gold Chain Off Elderly Man's Neck: Police

An 83-year-old man sitting on his walker outside a New Jersey home was robbed by a woman who walked out of a car with young children inside to yank a gold chain off his neck, police say.

The elderly man was outside a Center Street home in Clifton, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon when a woman got out of a car, approached him and took the chain off his neck, police said.

The woman got back into the car, which was being driven by a man and had two young children inside, and took off, according to police.

The woman was described as being about 23 to 27 years old, while the driver was in his 30s.

Police say there's no description for the suspect vehicle yet. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifton police at 973-470-5908.



