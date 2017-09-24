A gunman let loose bullets on a Center City street early Sunday as police officers stood nearby, according to officials.

Gunshots rung out shortly before 3 a.m. near 13th and Chancellor streets, a few blocks from City Hall, and officers immediately heard the barrage, police said. It remains unknown exactly how many bullets flew.

When officers arrived at the intersection, they saw the shooter, but he fled into a PATCO station nearby, police said. The officers chased after him, but he was able to escape.

He was apparently wounded, police said, because a trail of blood marked his path into the subterranean station.

A couple hours later, police received a report of a wounded man at Einstein Medical Center in Olney. The man told detectives he had been wounded by gunfire in Center City, but that he had been sitting in a car when bullets struck his vehicle.

His injuries included glass sprayed into his eyes and detectives reportedly found bullet holes in his car.