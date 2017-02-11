Cancer Survivors Have Dream Wedding in NJ

It was a special wedding day for Ashley Wood and Kevin Sochanchak Saturday. Both the bride and groom are cancer survivors who were able to persevere and fulfill their dream. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details.

It was a moment that Ashley Wood and Kevin Sochanchak were not sure they would ever see. After cancer diagnoses put their wedding plans on hold, the South Jersey couple finally got married Saturday in Deptford.

“Very unreal,” Wood said. “I can’t believe this is happening.”

Wood was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2011 while Sochanchak was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach and esophageal cancer in 2014. Yet through their love and support for one another, the couple managed to defy the odds.

Wood was declared cancer-free in 2016 while Sochanchak continues to fight despite only being given six months to live after his initial diagnosis. While the couple had to cancel many of their plans due to their cancer battle, they were able to fulfill their dream wedding thanks to a South Jersey restaurant.

They were one of four couples nominated by Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey in a wedding giveaway contest which they won last December. Vendors donated photos, flowers and Wood’s wedding dress.

“I’m just really grateful for everything they have been doing to get me through this moment,” Wood said.

The newlyweds know their struggle is far from over as Sochanchak continues to battle. Yet for one night, they were able to put that struggle on hold and celebrate their enduring love.