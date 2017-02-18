A police officer was injured during a chase in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police first responded to the 2000 block of Judson Street at 7:16 p.m. where they heard gunshots, officials said. Several men on dirt bikes then fled the scene and the officers pursued them.

One man on a dirt bike was stopped at 3rd and Allegheny, a second dirt bike rider was stopped at Front and Gurney Streets and a dirt bike with no rider was recovered at 5th Street and Erie Avenue. Police have not yet revealed the charges against the two men.

A highway patrol officer was also injured while stopping the first dirt bike rider at 3rd and Allegheny, police said. Officials have not yet revealed the officer’s condition or what led to the injury.

