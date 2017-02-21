A courageous girl received a fighter’s farewell Monday afternoon as she battles cancer.

In an effort organized by the Delaware State Police and the Wilmington Police Department, Zoe Haupt was led out of her room at DuPont Children’s Hospital and into a personal escort to her home in Hockessin.

During her stay at the hospital, there had been many visits by Delaware Police to talk to patients. However, as she battled stage 4 Neuroblastoma, Zoe was never allowed to participate and meet with them. That changed Monday however.

Lined by nearly 50 members of both police departments, Zoe was met with cheers as officers applauded her courage for fighting the disease.

“Zoe was escorted home like the true warrior she is," a Delaware State Police spokesperson wrote.

Accompanied by her parents Jennifer and Zackary, and by her brother Chase, Zoe was able to take pictures with officers.

She and her family were then driven home by Delaware State Troopers, and followed by a brigade of police cars.