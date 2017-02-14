An areal view of Building C at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna, Delaware. Inmates from this cell block took control of the building on Feb. 1, 2017 and took hostages. A corrections officer, Sgt. Steven Floyd, was killed.

Eight correctional officers at the Delaware Prison where a deadly hostage-taking occurred last month have resigned since the Feb. 1 riot, a prisons spokesman said Tuesday morning.

The influx of voluntary resignations comes as Delaware Gov. Jim Carney will announce details later Tuesday about the launch of a special commission to investigate the incident that left a veteran officer dead at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) in Smyrna.

The inmate siege involved more than 100 inmates in a section of the state prison and lasted more than 18 hours before SWAT teams eventually stormed the cell block where four hostages were initially held. Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year Department of Corrections veteran, died inside the prison. It remains unclear exactly what caused Floyd's death or why he was attacked.

Funeral services for Floyd took place last week.

Three other hostages survived.

Carney will name the lead for the investigation at a 11:45 a.m. press conference.

Check back to this page at that time for a possible livestream of Carney's announcement.

Three of the eight officers who resigned Feb. 1 left the job immediately, a Department of Corrections spokesman said. All of the officers worked at JTVCC.

Another eight correctional officers filed retirement paperwork, including one who retired immediately, DOC spokesman Jayme Gravell said in a email. A teacher also retired.

Of those nine staff members, seven worked at JTVCC, Gravell said.