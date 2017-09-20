A viral video captures a woman screaming about a military veteran's service dog inside a Delaware restaurant. NBC10's Tim Furlong speaks to the veteran as well as the owner of the restaurant as police continue to investigate the video.

For Army National Guard veteran Bill Austin, his dog JP has been more than just a pet; he’s an integral part in his struggle to cope with his PTSD. Austin, a Delaware native who currently lives in Montana, said JP even wakes him up when he’s having nightmares about his past battles.



“He has been trained to help me remember to take my medicine,” said Austin, who did tours in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

JP was with Austin and his family when they visited Kathy’s Crab House in Delaware City, Delaware Friday. Also inside the restaurant at the time was a woman whose enraged, caught on video reaction to the dog, quickly went viral.

In the three-minute clip posted on YouTube, the unidentified woman screams at restaurant employees about the dog in front of Austin and his family.



“I’m leaving because the food is nasty and there’s a dog,” the woman says.

An employee inside the restaurant defends Austin and JP.



“He’s alive because he fought for our country,” the employee says.

“Congratulations,” the woman replies. “My husband’s dad did too! My husband’s dad fought for the f*****g country! So what?! It’s still nasty to me!”

The argument continues as a small crowd watches.

“It should be a separate section for a f*****g animal,” the woman screams.

The woman continues to complain about the dog being inside and yells at people inside the restaurant, accusing them of starting the confrontation, before finally leaving with another man.

"Like I said, it's disgusting to have an animal inside of a public restaurant," she yells before exiting.



Since it was posted on YouTube, the viral video has gained worldwide attention.

“It's making people understand that you know what, this is not the way we should be treating each other,” Austin said.

Service dogs are allowed to stay with their handlers inside restaurants under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Police are currently investigating the incident but won’t release the woman’s information unless they decide to charge her with a crime. Meanwhile, strangers from around the world have reached out to both Austin and the restaurant since the video was posted.

“People are calling from Australia. People are calling from all over the United States,” said Kathy Wisowaty, the owner of Kathy’s Crab House. “They support him. They want to buy him a meal. They want to buy the dog a meal."



In the aftermath of the woman's outburst, a sign was placed outside the restaurant. It reads, "Service Dogs Welcome."

