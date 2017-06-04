Surveillance cameras captured the moment a speeding car plowed into Ed's Chicken and Crabs, a mainstay in Dewey Beach, causing the building to burst into flames. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016)

A woman who was driving a car that crashed into a popular Dewey Beach restaurant, igniting a fire that burned the eatery down has been ordered to pay $241,000 and serve two years of probation.

Media outlets report that 37-year-old Michelle Small of Wyoming, Delaware, was sentenced Friday. She had pleaded guilty in April to driving under the influence and criminal mischief.

Police say on Aug. 9, Small lost control of her speeding car and plowed into Ed's Chicken and Crabs. Authorities say the crash severed a propane line and sparked a fire.

The restaurant, which had been at the same location for some 40 years, was destroyed. The owner has not rebuilt or reopened at another location.