A Southwest Philadelphia father walked in on his 5-year-old daughter being sexually assaulted Sunday morning, police said.

The suspect fled as the father called police. The suspect was arrested several blocks away, police said.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for evaluation and treatment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.