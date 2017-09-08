A reward has been offered for information to help solve the missing persons case of Ryan Kemp.

Nearly 36 years after he disappeared, there is a renewed push to find out what happened to Ryan Kemp.

Kemp, then 30, was last seen eating lunch at the former King’s IGA supermarket in North Whitehall, Lehigh County on Sept. 15, 1981, according to PennsylvaniaMissing.com.

His truck was found along Route 309 in Schnecksville several days later but there has never been any sign of Kemp, who was declared dead in 1989.

Police suspected foul play in the Slatington native's disappearance, reported LehighValleyLive.com.

Lehigh Valley Crimestoppers offered a $2,000 reward to solve the cold case. Anyone with information on Kemp’s disappearance is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Bethlehem Barracks at 610-861-2026.