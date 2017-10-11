A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend whose remains were found at a construction site three years after she went missing.



Jermele Hudson, 43, of Philadelphia is charged in the death of 40-year-old Pamela Lewis.

Lewis was first reported missing by family members on August 4, 2014. Investigators say Lewis had been involved in a physical altercation with Hudson, who was her boyfriend at the time, prior to her disappearance.

Lewis’ disappearance remained unsolved until June 19 of this year when contractors digging at a construction site on the 1700 block of W. Atlantic Street found bones at the location. At first the contractors believed they were animal bones.

On June 27, the contractors were once again digging at the location when they found what appeared to be a human jawbone wrapped in pink terry cloth as well as a hip bone, ribs and pelvic bone within the debris. Investigators determined the remains were that of Lewis and that Hudson murdered her.

Hudson was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and other related offenses.

