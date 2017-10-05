A Chester County paramedic sexually assaulted a teen during a career development ride-along over the summer, West Goshen police said.

Kenneth T. Mason, a 50-year-old EMT with Jefferson University Hospitals, allegedly groped the victim after the teen had fallen asleep during an early morning shift in August.

The victim woke up to Mason "rubbing" his genitals and "making obscene comments," police said.

The two had been paired through a Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital career-development program in which the victim would frequently ride with Mason during his shifts. The victim told police he considered Mason a mentor and aspired to follow in his footsteps.

Mason, who lives in Wilmington, Delaware, is facing charges of corruption of a minor and indecent assault. He is on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, Jefferson said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.