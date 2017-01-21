Police are searching for a man who they say attacked a transgender woman while yelling homophobic slurs in Center City Friday. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a transgender woman while yelling homophobic slurs in Center City Friday.

Ryannah Quigley, 23, of Seattle, Washington, told NBC10 she was attending the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. She said was walking along the 1300 block of Filbert Street at 4:40 p.m. Friday with two of her friends when an unidentified man began staring at her.

“I said, ‘Hi, how are you?’ He continued to look up and down at me,’” Quigley said. “I said, ‘Is there a reason you’re looking up and down at me?’”

Quigley said the man then called her a f----t and shouted, "you're never going to be a real woman."

Quigley told NBC10 she then took out her phone and began recording the encounter on Facebook Live. That’s when she says the man threw a bag of food at her and then punched her in the face before running away.

Quigley said she suffered cuts and a bruise but is doing okay. She contacted Philadelphia Police who are currently investigating. Quigley told NBC10 she’s been the victim of violence before and was jumped by a group of people a few years ago.

Quigley said she posted the video on Facebook Live but it was later taken down by Facebook administrators who claimed it violated their terms of service. Quigley also claimed she was blocked from accessing her Facebook account. Her friends and supporters have posted on her page updating everyone on her recovery.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3047 or submit a tip to the police department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS.