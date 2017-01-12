A Camden County police officer was placed on administrative leave as authorities investigate a shooting involving the officer during a domestic violence call.

The unidentified officer wounded 38-year-old Jose Antonio Fernandez Ventura after responding to a call around 11:30 Wednesday morning at a home along the 2700 block of Federal Street in Camden.

The officer shot Ventura, who was armed, as he approached a female inside the residence, said prosecutors. The woman was injured and taken to Cooper University Hospital along with Ventura.

Ventura and the woman both remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Their relation remains unclear.

Additional details regarding the encounter weren't immediately released.

A statement released by the county prosecutor's office didn't address any charges pending against Ventura.