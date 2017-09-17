Cabrini University Student Says Someone Wrote Racial Slur on Her Door - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Cabrini University Student Says Someone Wrote Racial Slur on Her Door

A spokesperson for the university told NBC10 they are investigating the incident.

By David Chang

    An investigation is underway after a Cabrini University student claimed a racial slur was written on the door of her college dorm.

    The student sent NBC10 a picture of the words, “Go home n*****” written on a door. A spokesperson for the university told NBC10 they are investigating the incident.

    "The University is fully investigating this report and takes our student safety seriously,” the spokesperson wrote. “Cabrini does not tolerate any form of hate speech or racist language, and our priority remains to ensure our students feel safe and supported."

    Cabrini University is a Roman Catholic liberal arts university located in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania.

