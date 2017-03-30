A New Jersey school briefly went into shelter mode after a cable worker was found dead inside a utility room closet, authorities say.

A school grounds administrator at the Academy of Holy Angels in Demarest found the worker and contacted police Wednesday morning.

Officers responded and secured the school as they investigated. Students and staff were taken to the auditorium as a precaution, according to police.

The 62-year-old Cablevision employee had been performing an installation when he arrived at the school Tuesday. No foul play is suspected.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death, police said.