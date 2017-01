A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Bridgeton, New Jersey Sunday morning.

Bridgeton Police were called to the 300 block of Spruce Street around 8:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. When they arrived they found a vehicle that had crashed into trees as well as the body of a 53-year-old man inside. Police say the man had been shot to death.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending the notification of his family. They continue to investigate.