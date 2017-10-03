School Bus With Children on Board Crashes

A school bus carrying children crashed in South Jersey Tuesday morning but the school says no children were hurt.

The Vineland Public Charter School bus crashed along N Pearl Street (Route 77) near Century Bakery and Bank Street in Bridgeton, Bridgeton police said.

No children or adults on board suffered any injuries, Vineland Public Charter School said.



A car could be seen on the back of a tow truck as the yellow bus was pulled over to the side of the road nearby.

No word if the driver of the car was hurt.

VPCS didn't know where the children were heading. They also didn't say what would happen once the children arrive at school.