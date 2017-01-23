12 Arrests in New Jersey Gang Sweep

New Jersey State Police released the photos of suspected members of the Red Breed Gorillas gang.

A dozen men were arrested in a takedown of the Bloods street gang in Newark, state police said Sunday.

The investigation focused on the Red Breed Gorillas, a set of the Bloods, that controlled the drug trade in Stratford Place and the Grace West Housing Complex in Newark, police said.

A 10-month investigation led to the arrests Friday, police said. Another nine suspects have been identified but have not yet been caught. All face multiple charges including gang criminality.

“From the highest ranking member to the lowest, all of the suspects of this illicit gang will now have to answer for their alleged crimes, which include selling drugs near schools and parks where children play,” said Colonel Rick Fuentes, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

In the sweep, police also seized 168 decks of heroin, 94 vials of crack cocaine, a Glock .357 semi-automatic handgun, and $3,541, officials said.

Anyone with information about the remaining suspects is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (973) 351-1063.