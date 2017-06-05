Police arrested a man accused of mocking and attacking a person with cerebral palsy outside a 7-11 in West Chester. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Authorities captured a man who they say disappeared after he was initially arrested for mocking and sucker punching a person with cerebral palsy outside a West Chester 7-Eleven store last month.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said that the Chester County Sheriff's Department officers took Barry Baker into custody Monday morning around 8 a.m. in Uwchlan Township.

"We’re pleased that Mr. Baker is in custody," said Chester County Sheriff Carolyn "Bunny" Welsh. "It was a great effort by multiple agencies."



Police say the 29-year-old Baker, who previously lived in Coatesville but now lives in Georgetown, Delaware, was with his friends at a 7-Eleven store on 200 South High Street in West Chester back on May 10 around 2:30 a.m. At the same time a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy drove into the parking lot of the store and parked his vehicle. As he got out and went into the 7-Eleven, Baker began making fun of him and mocking how he walked, investigators said. When the victim got back out of the store, Baker mocked him again and began to imitate how he moved, according to police.

As the victim stood in front of his vehicle, Baker sucker punched him in the face, according to police. He then fled around the corner of the store. Police say the entire ordeal was captured on surveillance video.

"The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling," West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn said. "You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that."

The victim called police and Baker was later charged with simple assault and other related offenses. Officials say he disappeared however after he was freed on $25,000 bail, according to officials.

On May 22, Hogan announced an active bench warrant for Baker for violating parole and failing to appear for a separate domestic relations matter.

A $5,000 reward for Baker's arrest was announced. It was unclear if that helped police track him down.

Police took him to county jail. His bail was upped to $500,000 after he failed to appear after his earlier arrest. Baker's attorney didn't immediately return NBC10's request for comment.