Javine Barratt, 23, is accused of killing his baby son, Javine.

Philadelphia Police charged a young father with killing his 3-month-old son. The boy died days after being found unresponsive in a North Philadelphia home.

Emergency responders found Javine Barratt unresponsive late on March 20 inside a bedroom of a home on the 2400 block of N 5th Street. Responding officers administered CPR as the boy was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in critical condition, police said.

The baby died at the hospital on March 23. The cause of death was ruled to be a homicide due to head trauma, investigators said.

On Wednesday, police announced murder and child endangerment charges against the boy’s father, 23-year-old Javine Barratt (same name as his son).

It was unclear if Barratt has an attorney who can comment on the case.