An Atlantic City man and a Margate woman allegedly tried selling pipe bombs and an assault rifle to people who turned out to be undercover police officers, authorities said Tuesday.

The two suspects, Danielle Demers, 37, and Nina House, 31, also offered to teach the undercover cops how to make improvised explosives and inflict maximum damage, police alleged at a press conference.

One police official described one suspect noting that a pipe bomb "should be filled with nails to act as shrapnel."

FBI agents aided in the arrests.




