A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed his wife and stepdaughter while they were inside a car waiting at a traffic light in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Police say the suspect was in the passenger seat while his stepdaughter was driving on Hamilton Street in Allentown around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect’s wife was sitting in the backseat, according to investigators.

As they waited at a traffic light, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his stepdaughter and wife. Giovanni Grella, an Emergency Medical Technician, told NBC10 he was inside his ambulance which was next to the suspect’s car as the stabbing took place.

“My instincts were just like, ‘There’s no way. I have to help,’” Grella said.

Grella said he and four others went towards the car and stopped the suspect.

“I got his fingers and ripped them out,” Grella said. “I kicked the knife out. We’re holding the hand with the knife and then we got her out. It was almost like he tried to get out after her but we took him down.”

The suspect’s stepdaughter and wife were both taken to the hospital. The suspect’s stepdaughter is in critical condition while his wife is in serious condition.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police have not yet released his identity or what led to the stabbing.