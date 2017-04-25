NYC Subway Strikes, Kills New Jersey Airman: Officials

An airman assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey was struck and killed by a New York City subway train Sunday, authorities said.

The man's identity wasn't immediately released; the Air Force says an investigation is ongoing and additional details are expected later this week.

The base didn't provide information on the circumstances surrounding his death in its brief release Monday.

According to the Burlington County Times, the MTA got only one report of a deadly subway accident Sunday, and the Daily News reports that involved a man hit by an uptown Q train at Union Square around 4:40 a.m. The News said police did not suspect criminality in that man's death, but the probe is ongoing.