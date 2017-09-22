A Pennsylvania activist said he's upset that the Bloomsburg Fair is allowing six vendors to sell Confederate flags this year.

A Pennsylvania activist has gotten permission to burn a combination Nazi-Confederate flag to protest a town fair's decision to allow the sale of Confederate flags.

Gene Stilp says he'll burn the flag Friday in a garbage can at the Columbia County courthouse after getting permission from the county commissioners on Thursday.

Stilp tells The (Wilkes-Barre) Times Leader he's upset that the Bloomsburg Fair is allowing six vendors to sell Confederate flags this year. The same fair drew national headlines last year when a vendor sold swastika flags before he was asked to leave.

Fair board president Paul Reichart says organizers have asked this year's vendors to display just one flag and put any they sell into bags. He says if the situation gets out of hand, fair officials will take action.