Abducted 4-Year-Old Girl was Sexually Assaulted, Police Say

A 4-year-old girl abducted Thursday afternoon was sexually assaulted during her ordeal, New Castle County investigators said.

The child was kidnapped while playing with friends in the Plum Run neighborhood of Pike Creek, witnesses said. She was approached by the suspect and taken to his car. The two then sped off.

Police found the young girl two hours later in a nearby park wearing little clothing. She was taken to a local hospital where investigators discovered signs of sexual assault. She was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

“What I think we have is a monster riding around looking for an opportunity,” police said during a news conference Friday.

Witnesses described her abductor as a white man with dark hair and driving a dark sedan with tinted windows. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court.

Police are asking the public for any clues that can lead to an arrest.