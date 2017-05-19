Irwin Medway is a WWII veteran who has received a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and several other awards for military service. Now, the 93-year-old can add an honorary college degree to that list.

Medway received an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree from Villanova University on Friday, after taking several classes at numerous different universities over the last 24 years.

“I like people so much,” Medway said. “I want to be with the kids.”

And so he stayed with the kids. His educational endeavors started while he was in the army taking college classes. Medway then went on to two other universities, eventually ending up at Villanova in 1993 in a special program for senior citizens. But when that program ended, Medway stayed.

And now, for almost a quarter century, the avid-learner has taken classes every semester.

“I’m a very bold, old person,” Medway said.

The secret to Medway’s boldness in the classroom? He says he always sits up front, and always takes plenty of class notes.

So now what’s next for Medway? He says he wants to keep taking classes.

In the meantime, though, you can call him Doctor Medway.



