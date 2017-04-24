3 Charged with Endangering Toddler in Drug-Filled Hotel Room

The couple was using marijuana, and possessing methamphetamine and a generic form of Suboxone, a drug used to treat heroin addicts that is sometimes abused itself.

The parents of a 3-year-old boy and another woman have been charged with endangering the child while using drugs in a Pennsylvania hotel room.

South Abington Township police went to the Nichols Village hotel on Saturday after a parent reported concerns that 20-year-old Kayla Thurston was using drugs there. Police say they found Thurston with a couple, 20-year-old Ariel Burke and 22-year-old David Button in the room using marijuana, and possessing methamphetamine and a generic form of Suboxone, a drug used to treat heroin addicts that is sometimes abused itself.

Police say Burke and Button's son was running around unsupervised. He's been placed with a responsible family member.

All three have been arraigned on drug possession and the endangerment charge. Their custody status wasn't clear in court records Monday.