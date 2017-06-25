2 Tornadoes Touch Down in New Jersey

First Alert Meteorologist Krystal Klei details the impact that two tornadoes left in Howell, New Jersey.

First Alert Weather: Two Tornadoes Touch Down in New Jersey

Weather forecasters say two tornadoes touched down in a New Jersey community as severe thunderstorms roared through the state.

The National Weather Service says the first tornado hit Howell Township around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, while the second touched down about six minutes later. The estimated maximum wind speeds for both tornadoes was 75 miles per hour.

The tornadoes were spawned by severe thunderstorms that passed through the state, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

The storms also knocked down numerous trees and power lines, damaged buildings and overturned some parked cars. But no injuries were reported.

The weather service also investigated a possible tornado in Burlington County on Saturday morning, but officials determined that was a microburWeather forecasters say two tornadoes touched down in a New Jersey community as severe thunderstorms roared through the state.

The National Weather Service says the first tornado hit Howell Township around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, while the second touched down about six minutes later. The estimated maximum wind speeds for both tornadoes was 75 miles per hour.

The tornadoes were spawned by severe thunderstorms that passed through the state, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

The storms also knocked down numerous trees and power lines, damaged buildings and overturned some parked cars. But no injuries were reported.

The weather service also investigated a possible tornado in Burlington County on Saturday morning, but officials determined that was a microburst.

Summer Storm Rips Through Region



