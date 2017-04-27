Police Hunt for Suspect in Death of 17-Yr-Old Girl in Del. | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Police Hunt for Suspect in Death of 17-Yr-Old Girl in Del.

By Alicia Victoria Lozano

    A 17-year-old girl was killed in Wilmington Wednesday night on the 900 block of Kirkwood Street, police said.

    Police are asking for the public's help locating the killer of a 17-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Wilmington Wednesday night.

    Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of Kirkwood Street around 9:30 p.m. They found the victim suffering from wounds to the torso and arm. She was treated at a nearby hospital but pronounced dead later that evening.

    Police do not have a description of the suspect, and are asking for the public’s help investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call Det. McKenzie Kirlin at 302-576-3653 or the Delaware Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-800-TIP-3333. People can also text a tip to 888777.

