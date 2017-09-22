13,000 Bags of Heroin Found at Delaware Best Western Hotel

Thousands of doses of heroin have been diverted from the streets after Delaware authorities confiscated the illicit opioids during a search of a Dover hotel.
The drugs were discovered as U.S. Marshals, Dover Police and Delaware State Police took 27-year-old Cameron Norwood and 25-year-old Natasha Morris into custody at the Best Western Galaxy Inn at 1700 E. Lebanon Road in Dover Thursday, officials said.
Norwood was wanted on a probation violation, state police said.
During a search of the hotel room and a 2000 Saturn Aura sedan, officials found 13,000 bags of heroin — 96 grams — and a loaded 9mm handgun, state police said.
Norwood and Morris have been charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm, conspiracy and related offenses. They are being held on $170,000 cash bail. It is not clear if they retained legal counsel.