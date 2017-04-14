The Bucks County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding the shooting and killing of the neighborhood cat in Bensalem.

The society says that Scooby - an orange tiger stripe cat- was shot this past Monday between 2 and 4 p.m. in the area of the Creekside Apartments in Bensalem.

“This kind of cruelty inflicted upon an innocent animal is completely unacceptable and clearly against Pennsylvania anti-cruelty laws,” said Linda Reider, executive director of the Bucks County SPCA, asking for any help to could lead law enforcement to the killer.

Scooby was know for coming and going from his apartment home and playing with the children in the apartment complex.

Any tips or inquires in the case should be directing to Officer Nikki Thomspon, who is investigating the case. She can be reached at the SPCA’s cruelty hotline at (215)-794-7425x107.