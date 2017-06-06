Beach Spot Tops America's 10 Coolest Towns on a Budget | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Beach Spot Tops America's 10 Coolest Towns on a Budget

If you're one of the 80 percent of Americans who say they plan to take a road trip this summer, you may want to keep these in mind

    Budget Travel has unveiled its 2017 list of the 10 coolest small towns in America, and a sandy spot in New Jersey tops the charts. (Photos via AP/Getty)

    The website, which looks to highlight off-the-radar gems for avid travelers to visit breaking the bank, released its annual list Friday. And with 80 percent of Americans saying they plan to take road trips this summer, according to Budget Travel, these places should be top of mind. 

    Asbury Park came in at No. 1 on this year's list of coolest small towns. The beach town's revitalized boardwalk offers great shopping and dining, as well as stunning views of one of the most beautiful beaches on the East Coast, Budget Travel says. It helped launch Bruce Springsteen's career back in the day and remains a magnet for top musical acts. 

    "We love Asbury Park’s cultural diversity, welcoming vibe, and year-round calendar of events: Fourth of July fireworks, Oysterfest, Zombie Walk, and so much more," Budget Travel said. 

    Glens Falls in New York also made the cut, coming in at No. 9. The Warren County town is named for a glorious waterfall in the Hudson River at the end of the city and has some pretty fascinating history to go with its unique and beautiful aesthetics. 

    Here's the full top 10: 

    1. Asbury Park, New Jersey

    2. Bisbee, Arizona

    3. Nevada City, California

    4. Chatham, Massachusetts

    5. Mountain View, Arkansas

    6. Cannon Beach, Oregon

    7. Philipsburg, Montana

    8. Milford, Pennsylvania

    9. Glens Falls, New York

    10. Indianola, Mississippi

