Beach Spot Tops America's 10 Coolest Towns on a Budget

Budget Travel has unveiled its 2017 list of the 10 coolest small towns in America, and a sandy spot in New Jersey tops the charts. (Photos via AP/Getty)

Budget Travel has unveiled its 2017 list of the 10 coolest small towns in America, and a sandy spot in New Jersey tops the charts.

The website, which looks to highlight off-the-radar gems for avid travelers to visit breaking the bank, released its annual list Friday. And with 80 percent of Americans saying they plan to take road trips this summer, according to Budget Travel, these places should be top of mind.

Asbury Park came in at No. 1 on this year's list of coolest small towns. The beach town's revitalized boardwalk offers great shopping and dining, as well as stunning views of one of the most beautiful beaches on the East Coast, Budget Travel says. It helped launch Bruce Springsteen's career back in the day and remains a magnet for top musical acts.

"We love Asbury Park’s cultural diversity, welcoming vibe, and year-round calendar of events: Fourth of July fireworks, Oysterfest, Zombie Walk, and so much more," Budget Travel said.

Celebrity Baby Boom: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Glens Falls in New York also made the cut, coming in at No. 9. The Warren County town is named for a glorious waterfall in the Hudson River at the end of the city and has some pretty fascinating history to go with its unique and beautiful aesthetics.

Here's the full top 10:

1. Asbury Park, New Jersey

2. Bisbee, Arizona

3. Nevada City, California

4. Chatham, Massachusetts

5. Mountain View, Arkansas

6. Cannon Beach, Oregon

7. Philipsburg, Montana

8. Milford, Pennsylvania

9. Glens Falls, New York

10. Indianola, Mississippi

Top Celeb Pics: 'Dear White People' Premiere