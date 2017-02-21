U.S. Airman Tackles Delaware Robbery Suspect: Police

A U.S. Airman came to the aid of a woman who was being robbed Saturday night in Dover, Delaware, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was walking to her car on the 100 block of West Loockerman Street when the suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Brian McCain, approached her, investigators said. McCain then ordered the woman to give him her purse and she complied, according to police.

A member of the U.S. Air Force witnessed the incident and chased McCain who was fleeing on foot, police said. The Airman tackled the suspect to the ground and recovered the woman's purse, according to investigators. He was not injured during the incident.

Dover Police arrested McCain a short time later. He is being held on a 2nd degree robbery charge.