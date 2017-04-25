FDA Warns of 14 ‘Fraudulent’ Cancer Cure Companies

The Food and Drug Administration posted warning letters it sent to 14 manufacturers, telling them to remove their fraudulent cancer curing products on the internet, NBC News reported.
The FDA said most of the products are sold websites and social media sites can be harmful and waste money.
The products which are not tested and/or approved by the FDA come in all shapes and sizes from creams to teas. Some contain ingredients that can be risky or interact dangerously with prescription drugs.
