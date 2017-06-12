Trader Joe's is recalling all of its Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream because the products may contain small pieces of metal.

The California-based company said on Saturday that all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Anyone who's purchased the ice cream shouldn't eat it. You can return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.



No one has gotten sick and no injuries have been reported, the grocery chain said.



Trader Joe's customer service can be reached at 626-599-3817 or through email.

