School bus drivers and crossing guards will soon be able to administer potentially life-saving medications without fear of being sued.



Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed what is now called Act No. 2 Tuesday.

"The new law amends the Public School Code to provide civil immunity to school bus drivers and crossing guards who administer an epinephrine auto-injector, or EpiPen, to a student who experiences an allergic reaction," House Bill 224 sponsor Rep. Justin Simmons, R-Lehigh/Montgomery/Northampton, said in a news release.

"I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to finally get this important piece of legislation enacted," Simmons said. "In this case, perseverance paid off, and now bus drivers and crossing guards can administer this medication to a student in medical distress without the fear of any legal consequences, possibly saving a life."

The new act doesn’t mandate that school districts or school bus operators enact an EpiPen policy, but allows for policies to be enacted without the fear of civil litigation, Simmons said. Bus drivers or crossing guards will need to complete a state Department of Health training program and meet school district policies to administer an EpiPen in case of emergency.



Senator Pat Browne, R-Lehigh, sponsored companion legislation in the state Senate.

The new law takes effect in 60 days.