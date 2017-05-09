Pennsylvania lawmakers want to make it easier for school bus drivers and crossing guards to administer potentially life-saving medications without fear of being sued.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 224 Tuesday.

The bill amends "the Public School Code to provide civil immunity to school bus drivers and crossing guards who administer an epinephrine auto-injector, or EpiPen, to a student who experiences an allergic reaction," Bill sponsor Rep. Justin Simmons, R-Lehigh/Montgomery/Northampton, said in a news release.

"It is extremely gratifying to finally get this legislation across the finish line, and I’m sure the families of children with allergies across the Commonwealth feel the same way I do," Simmons said.

Senator Pat Browne, R-Lehigh, sponsored companion legislation in the state Senate:

"This legislation aims to help more children who suffer from allergic reactions receive the benefit of this emergency treatment by granting Good Samaritan civil immunity to school bus drivers and crossing guards who, with the proper training, may administer epinephrine auto-injectors," Browne said.

The bill doesn’t mandate that school districts or school bus operators enact an EpiPen policy, but allows for policies to be enacted without the fear of civil litigation, Simmons said. Bus drivers or crossing guards will need to complete a state Department of Health training program and meet school district policies to administer an epi-pen in case of emergency.

The bill now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.