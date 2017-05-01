Fire drills are meant to save lives but are schools in our area failing to teach students how to escape? NBC10 Investigative reporter Mitch Blacher asks officials why some schools haven't been following the fire code. (Published Wednesday, May 18, 2016)

Failing at Fire Drills: How Some Philly Schools Fail to Follow Fire Code

A national group has awarded the NBC10 Investigators' work exposing failing grades for fire drills at Philadelphia schools.

The Society for Professional Journalists named Mitch Blacher’s "Failing at Fire Drills" series as the 2016 Sigma Delta Chi Awards winner for investigative reporting at a large-market station. Failing at Fire Drills: Why Aren't Some Schools Following the Fire Code?

"Teamwork, perseverance and demanding accountability were paramount in doing this kind of reporting," Mitch said while calling the recognition "an extreme honor." NBC10 Investigators: School Fire Drills Report Prompts Better Practices

Producer Jim O’Donnell and photojournalists Dan Lee and Charlie Wellock joined Mitch in the acknowledgment but the report also received support from more members of the investigative team. NBC10 Investigators: Some Philadelphia Schools Failing at Fire Drills

"While this is a team win, the bulk of the work was done by Mitch Blacher, Charlie Wellock, Dan Lee, Katie Suiters, Zinnia Maldonado and the leader of the team Jim O’Donnell," said NBC10 vice president of news Anzio Williams. Checking Fire Safety inside Your Household

The series searched for answers from school leaders about why some schools in Philadelphia weren’t following the fire code and holding potentially life-saving drills. NBC10 Investigators Fire Drill Probe Forces Change

"You may recall Mitch Blacher asking tough questions of Philly School Superintendent William Hite that led to the school system changes," Williams said. How Many Schools Don't Perform Fire Drills?