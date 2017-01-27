Rapper Chief Keef Arrested in Armed Home Invasion | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Rapper Chief Keef Arrested in Armed Home Invasion

Ramsay Tha Great accused Chief Keef of assaulting him in a home invasion robbery while armed with an AK-47

By Beverly White

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rapper Chief Keef was arrested at his lavish Tarzana home in connection with a violent armed home invasion involving his former music producer. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Rapper Chief Keef was arrested Thursday in connection with the violent armed home invasion of his former music producer, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

    The LAPD confirmed producer Ramsay Tha Great was robbed at gunpoint in his Devonshire division home. Ramsay Tha Great accused Chief Keef of assaulting him in the invasion on Jan. 19.

    Keith Cozart, who goes by the stage name Chief Keef, was taken into custody without incident along with two others at his lavish million-dollar home in Tarzana.

    Ramsay Tha Great later detailed the robbery on Instagram, claiming Chief Keef was armed with an AK-47. He added that he was robbed of cash, a Rolex, and other valuables.

    "It was a violent home invasion involving firearms being pointed at victims," said LAPD Capt. Brian Pratt. "The detectives did some really great follow up investigation. Witnesses came forward and identified who our suspects were. We knew who we were going after – we weren’t just shooting in the dark."

    The story only saying it once

    A video posted by RamsayThaGreat (@ramsay_tha_great) on

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices