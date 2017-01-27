Rapper Chief Keef Arrested in Armed Home Invasion

Rapper Chief Keef was arrested at his lavish Tarzana home in connection with a violent armed home invasion involving his former music producer. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

Rapper Chief Keef was arrested Thursday in connection with the violent armed home invasion of his former music producer, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

The LAPD confirmed producer Ramsay Tha Great was robbed at gunpoint in his Devonshire division home. Ramsay Tha Great accused Chief Keef of assaulting him in the invasion on Jan. 19.

Keith Cozart, who goes by the stage name Chief Keef, was taken into custody without incident along with two others at his lavish million-dollar home in Tarzana.

Ramsay Tha Great later detailed the robbery on Instagram, claiming Chief Keef was armed with an AK-47. He added that he was robbed of cash, a Rolex, and other valuables.

@chieffkeeffsossa now if I was a celebrity I wouldn't come personally jump a person with you five friends and a Ak 47 that's just dumb your famous ......... now I'm taking everything from you . U really just fucked up dude coming to my house with your phone in your pocket with the location on........ yea I'm pressing charges on yo ass. You a fucking low life mf niggas out here tryna do positive shit and you still on some goofy Chicago shit . We'll see u in court ⚖️💳 A photo posted by RamsayThaGreat (@ramsay_tha_great) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

"It was a violent home invasion involving firearms being pointed at victims," said LAPD Capt. Brian Pratt. "The detectives did some really great follow up investigation. Witnesses came forward and identified who our suspects were. We knew who we were going after – we weren’t just shooting in the dark."