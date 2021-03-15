Snow and Cold Rain Expected to Move in Later on Tuesday

What to Know You might see some snowflakes fall Tuesday evening.

The snowfall isn't expected to bring accumulation, with the exception of a dusting possible in the most northern neighborhoods where temps remain lower.

Temps warm later in the week before cooling down again on Friday.

Winter doesn’t officially come to an end until this Saturday, and our weather pattern is making sure you don’t forget it! Last week may have felt much more springlike, but the forecast includes wintry conditions on and off this week.

While cold conditions and gusty windy left the region under a chill Monday, by Tuesday parts of the area could see snow.

A large system has been rolling across the country, and will pass the Delaware Valley by Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday early morning.

Initially, the storm will bring scattered rain showers to western neighborhoods like Delaware and Chester counties. This may begin as early as around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

As the moisture spreads through the rest of the region from west to east Tuesday, temperatures are expected to fall just above freezing in northern neighborhoods. As a result, some sleet or snow showers are possible in parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County from Tuesday evening through the night.

The showers are expected to be spotty, and mostly light — more like drizzle and flurries than anything steady.

Because of the light nature of the rain and snow, minimal impacts are expected. The snow will be falling on very warm ground, so no accumulation is expected for the region, with the exception of some possible light coating on grassy surfaces from the Lehigh Valley to the Poconos. Temperatures will be very marginal considering it is March, so some snowflakes may simply melt as they are touching down.

Tuesday will be chilly again, with highs only in the low 40s at best in Philadelphia. A warm up, however, is expected by Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

Mid 50s are likely by Thursday, but rain will return heavier Thursday into Friday. Another cold shot impacts the region Friday afternoon.