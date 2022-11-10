Remnants of Nicole to Bring Heavy Rain and Wind to Philly Region

What to Know The Philadelphia region will not have any hurricane or tropical storm conditions as remnants of Nicole move in on Friday. However, it will still be windy with heavy rain.

Nicole is weakening but remnants of the storm will still bring heavy rain and wind to parts of the Philadelphia region on Friday.

By late Thursday afternoon, Nicole’s winds had weakened to about 45 mph as the tropical storm moved into the northwest gulf ahead of a second landfall Thursday night in northern Florida.

By Friday morning, Nicole will be a tropical depression with winds below 35 mph over Georgia. By Friday night it will no longer be a tropical system as it moves inland over the Appalachian mountains.

The wind will be at its strongest Friday night.

The rain will begin in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs during the Friday morning commute before moving to South Jersey and Delaware later in the morning.

Estimated Rain Amounts

Coastal Delaware/Jersey Shore: Less than half an inch

Delaware and South Jersey: Half an inch to an inch

Philadelphia region: 1 to 2 inches

By Saturday morning, the rain will move out of the region and temperatures will drop throughout the day.

Friday

Rain, heavy at times, windy. Isolated strong t-storms. High 70°

Saturday

Morning showers possible. PM Clearing and breezy. Winds 10-20mph. High 69°.

Sunday

Partly sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Spotty Showers. High 54°

Monday

Mostly sunny. Cold and breezy. High 47°

Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers possible. Cold and breezy. High 47°

