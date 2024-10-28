As we wait for much-needed cold November rain, Philadelphia is on the verge of smashing the record for consecutive dry days while en route to what will likely be a rainless October.

Nearly a month without rain (and counting) in Philadelphia

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, marked Philadelphia's 29th-straight day without any measurable rainfall (sprinkles don't count), NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. That streak of 29 rainless days tied the record -- set way back in 1874.

No rain is expected Monday, so, once the clock strikes midnight, a new record will be set, Henley said. And, the record should continue to grow for at least a few more days.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When was the last time Philadelphia went an entire month without rain?

Never on record, says the National Weather Service office in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

"8 of our 9 climate stations are on track to experience their driest calendar month on record," the weather service said in an X post last week. "Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington, and Georgetown have not received any measurable rainfall this month."

Interestingly enough Octobers make up 3 of the Top 10 driest months recorded in Philadelphia, dating back to the 1880s.

"This dry spell is also setting us up for what will likely be the driest October in Philly’s history," Henley said. "The current record goes back to 1924, with just 0.09 inches of rain that month."

"So far, we’ve only had trace amounts of rain, and since no measurable rain is expected until at least Friday, Nov. 1, we’re on track to set a new low mark for October," Henley said.

That's right. If this dry stretch that's been causing leaves to brown prematurely and lawns to become hard and brown keeps going, we will be in unprecedented territory.

Dry spells throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

It’s not just Philadelphia feeling this, either.

It is so dry in the region that parts of the Pine Run Reservoir in Doylestown, Buck County, were dried up entirely last week.

Brian Mayfield Dried out Pine Run Dried out reservoir Pine Run Doylestown in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Photo by Brian Mayfield

The dry conditions caused Bucks County Commissioners to ban open fires due to fears of fire spreading. The resolution went into effect Monday and lasts for 30 days.

"This resolution bans burning combustible material such as garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, vegetative matter, or any debris outdoors in a burn barrel, fire ring, or ground," the county said.

"The Bensalem Police Department has been given the authority to enforce this resolution. If any resident is cited for this violation upon conviction, a fine can be imposed of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for the third offense."

Our entire region is under an increased risk for fire spread.

Delaware, South Jersey, the Pennsylvania suburbs and the Lehigh Valley are all likely headed for their driest October on record too.

We have yet to reach records everywhere, the place that has the longest record of no rain in our region is Allentown. The record was set back in 1924 with 42 days without rain.

Finally some rain?

"Stay tuned for Friday when we finally expect some showers — but not soon enough to keep us out of the record books," Henley said.

Be sure to have the NBC10 News app downloaded to your device so you can get the latest forecast on the dry conditions and track when rain finally returns.