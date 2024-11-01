What to Know Some tasty wine appears to be a pleasant consequence of the prolonged dry spell in South Jersey.

Sharrott told NBC10 that they haven’t seen much rain at his Hammonton, Atlantic County, in a few months. “By my estimation, on this site, we’re probably 5 to 6 inches behind,” he said.

“It helps us concentrate our fruit flavors, increases sugar concentration, so you get these really lush beautiful wines,” Sharrott said. “We want them to be moisture starved throughout the season because that actually improves the color intensity.”

The drought has had a unique impact on all of the wineries in Hammonton, including White Horse Winery.

“We have one shot per year, one chance to make the best,” said Edward Sparks, vineyard manager at White Horse Winery.

Sparks told NBC10 he believes 2024 could be one of New Jersey’s best years of winemaking.

“So far, for whatever I taste in a cellar in the processed wine, I think so, it’s looking very exciting,” Sparks said.

The change in climate has also allowed wineries to grow grapes that aren’t typically found in the area.

“We can produce grapes that we wouldn’t have been able to make in the past,” Sharrott said.

White wines from the region will be ready for consumption by the end of winter. However, red wines will age and won’t be ready for connoisseurs until 2026.