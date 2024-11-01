New Jersey

Drought leads to ‘best harvest' for NJ wineries

Changing climate has changed things for NJ winemakers. 'We can produce grapes that we wouldn’t have been able to make in the past,' Larry Sharrott said

By Neil Fischer

  • Some tasty wine appears to be a pleasant consequence of the prolonged dry spell in South Jersey.
  • The lack of rainfall led to higher quality grapes, which will lead to more premium wines.
  • “This is going to be probably the best harvest as far as quality we’ve ever seen here in New Jersey,” Sharrott Winery owner Larry Sharrott said.

The 2024 harvest for South Jersey wineries will be one of the best in history.

“This is going to be probably the best harvest as far as quality we’ve ever seen here in New Jersey,” said Larry Sharrott, owner of Sharrott Winery.

The lack of rainfall led to higher quality fruit, which will lead to more premium wines.

Sharrott told NBC10 that they haven’t seen much rain at his Hammonton, Atlantic County, in a few months. “By my estimation, on this site, we’re probably 5 to 6 inches behind,” he said.

“It helps us concentrate our fruit flavors, increases sugar concentration, so you get these really lush beautiful wines,” Sharrott said. “We want them to be moisture starved throughout the season because that actually improves the color intensity.”

The drought has had a unique impact on all of the wineries in Hammonton, including White Horse Winery.

“We have one shot per year, one chance to make the best,” said Edward Sparks, vineyard manager at White Horse Winery.

Sparks told NBC10 he believes 2024 could be one of New Jersey’s best years of winemaking.

“So far, for whatever I taste in a cellar in the processed wine, I think so, it’s looking very exciting,” Sparks said.

The change in climate has also allowed wineries to grow grapes that aren’t typically found in the area.

“We can produce grapes that we wouldn’t have been able to make in the past,” Sharrott said.

White wines from the region will be ready for consumption by the end of winter. However, red wines will age and won’t be ready for connoisseurs until 2026.

