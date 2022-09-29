Ian's Remnants Should Impact Philly's Weekend Weather. Here's How

What to Know Hurricane Ian battered Florida and is expected to strike South Carolina.

The storm will continue to weaken as it heads north over land toward the Philadelphia region.

Expect plenty of rain from the remnants of Ian on Saturday, especially.

Ian, downgraded to a tropical storm from a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is expected to head back out into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday before hitting land again somewhere in South Carolina on Friday.

Though the storm is expected to weaken as it makes its second trip over the continental United States, it is still expected to impact the Philadelphia region as its remnants move north during the weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the storm and answering questions about what impacts it could have on our region and beyond, including if its rains could impact the Phillies playing in Washington, D.C. Friday through Sunday and the Eagles playing in South Philadelphia Sunday.

What part of Ian will come to the Philadelphia region?

Ian will shoot moisture from the tropics north into our area, which will lead to rain.

When will the rain begin?

Expect rain to arrive Friday evening into South Jersey and Delaware. It will spread north -- eventually falling on our entire area overnight. We will wake up to rain on Saturday.

How much rain will we get?

These are the estimated rainfall totals in the greater Philadelphia region:

South Jersey and Delaware: 2 to 4 inches

Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs: 1 to 2 inches

Lehigh Valley and northern neighborhoods: Less than half an inch

Drought has been a concern in the region, so all this rain could help alleviate some of that.

Will wind be a problem?

Expect wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph this weekend. The gusty conditions could last into Wednesday.

Which areas will see the greatest impact?

Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Winds should be more noticeable along the coast and in South Jersey and Delaware.

What might happen in Washington, D.C., where the Phillies are set to play 4 games against the Nationals?

The Nation's Capital should be getting heavy rain on Saturday and showers should be expected on Sunday. Stay tuned on what impacts that will have on the Phillies' schedule.

Will it still be raining in Philadelphia when the Eagles play at 1 p.m. Sunday?

Expect to see some showers and light rain Sunday afternoon. The most noticeable/consistent rain is expected on Saturday.

When will the skies clear?

Sun along with drier weather finally return Wednesday, after showers linger on Monday and Tuesday.

Could rough surf remain a concern?

Yes, keep an eye on any warnings or watches that are issued.

