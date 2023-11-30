Going holiday shopping this weekend? Saturday is your best bet

If you're thinking about when to grab your Christmas tree or do a bit of holiday shopping, here's the scoop on the weather for the next several days.

Need to get things done Friday? The sooner the better as more and more clouds to roll in as the day goes on, and Friday afternoon, rain arrives and continues into the evening.

Saturday is the weather winner of the weekend

Saturday is your holiday shopping sweet spot! It's going to be pleasantly mild, with temperatures in the 50s and maybe hitting 60 in some spots.

The skies will be a mix of clouds and some, but it should stay dry. So, a good day to hit the stores or enjoy some outdoor time.

Rain returns Sunday, could impact Eagles game

Sunday is a different story. Clouds are going to gather once again, with rain likely, especially later in the day.

For the Eagles game, it looks like rain, but not too much wind, so if you're heading to the stadium, you might want to pack a raincoat or poncho.

Expect rain during Sunday's Eagles game.

So, in a nutshell, Saturday is your best bet for any outdoor plans. Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts!

