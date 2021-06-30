First Alert: Heat Wave Ends but Strong Storms, Flash Flooding Move in

What to Know Severe storms that could produce flash flooding, heavy downpours, wind gusts, damage and hail are set to hit the region on Thursday.

The First Alert is in effect from noon Thursday until midnight.

While the storms will move in, the region's heat wave, which reached its peak on Wednesday, will finally end.

The heat wave will end on Thursday, but severe storms are moving in. A First Alert will be in effect for the entire Philadelphia area area from noon Thursday until midnight due to strong storms that could bring damaging winds and localized flash flooding.

From Thursday afternoon to Friday morning there will be a risk of flash flooding in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and northern Delaware. A Flash Flood Watch for those areas is in effect until Friday morning.

There’s also a chance for strong storms, especially in Delaware and the Jersey Shore. The storms could produce flash flooding, heavy downpours, wind gusts, damaging winds and hail.

The first storms are expected around midday Thursday and the rainy threat remains in place through the day.

The strong storms will follow a heat wave that gripped the region throughout the week. The heat wave reached its peak on Wednesday with feels-like temperatures of 105 degrees and a high of 97. Philadelphia’s heat health emergency expired shortly before midnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be in the mid 80s.

