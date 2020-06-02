Rare Derecho Screams Across Philadelphia Region Leaving 3 Dead

What to Know The entire Philadelphia region is under a First Alert for severe storms until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A derecho barreled across Pennsylvania and New Jersey Wednesday afternoon leaving 400,000 customers without power.

Hot weather with storms possible then remain in place through the rest of the week.

A rare derecho screamed across the Philadelphia region on Wednesday afternoon causing widespread damage that left three people dead and hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark.

Tropical storm force winds toppled trees onto roadways and ripped roofs off of homes around noon. A peak wind gust of 83 mph was clocked in Berks County, Pennsylvania. Another gust of 73 mph was recorded in Philadelphia's Homlesburg section.

Those winds felled trees in neighborhoods across the region. In Montgomery County, falling trees led to the deaths of three people, county officials said.

A staff member at the Philmont Country Club in Lower Moreland died when a tree crashed through the roof of a building at the facility. Two people died in separate incidents when trees fell onto their cars in Lower Merion. One person was driving along Belmont Avenue at Rock Hill Road and the other was along Medford Road.

The National Weather Service recorded 185 storm reports during and immediately after the storm. More than 400,000 power customers were left without electricity in the Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and around Philadelphia.

PECO reports 332,655 customers are without power right now. Most of the outages are in Montgomery and Chester counties, the utility said. In the Lehigh Valley, PPL reported 5,173 outages. PSE&G, which covers parts of South Jersey, reported 54,219 outages. Meanwhile, 21,016 AC Electric customers were without power, too.

A derecho is a line of severe thunderstorms that travels a single direction and which has a bowing line at its front. The weather phenomena has wind gusts of 58 mph or higher typically causing straight-line wind damage. The storm was traveling at some 90 mph as it blew through the region.

Derechos are considered rare in our part of the country. The last time a derecho happened in our area was in 2012. That storm left a line of damage from the Jersey Shore to Washington, D.C.

#BREAKING: Line of storms that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people & left wide damage path across #NJ & #PA classified as "DERECHO". Last one to impact area was back in 2012 down at shore to Washington DC. @NWS_MountHolly & @NWSSPC @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/35j6LniWjU — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) June 3, 2020

Wednesday's quick-moving storm whipped up winds that shook trees and knocked over outdoor furniture in Philadelphia. In the Andorra section of the city, rescue personnel were onsite after someone became trapped when a large tree fell onto a car near the intersection of Ridge and Manatawna avenues.

A falling branch also took down a power line and sparked a small fire next to parked cars in the Spruce Hill neighborhood. Another fallen power line sparked a blaze near the intersection of Bryn Mawr and Highland avenues in Bala Cynwyd.

Drivers on Buck Road, just east of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, were greeted to a strange sight when the wind lifted a trampoline off the ground and left it strewn on top of power lines

Drivers on Route 100 in Pottstown were dealt a road hazard when a tree there toppled onto the far right lane of the highway. A similar scene played out on the New Jersey turnpike north of Route 168.

Several crashes were being reported on local highways like Interstates 76 and 95.

Some protesters participating in demonstrations at Philadelphia's City Hall braved the rain for some time as the storm moved in. NBC10's Stephania Jimenez said the protesters were undeterred by the storm.

The rain is not keeping protesters from demonstrating near City Hall. They’re shouting “no justice, no peace” pic.twitter.com/NOSNItSgrX — Stephania Jimenez (@NBC10_Stephania) June 3, 2020

The atmosphere is ripe for another round of of severe storms as a cold front tries to move in this afternoon.

ROUND 1 ENDING. Widespread wind damage & power outages BERKS CO. to #PHILLY area to #SHORE. ROUND 2 storms will be more isolated and not as widespread, but they still look nasty. Best chance after 6p. Damaging wind, hail, & isolated tornado threat. @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/C3MzfGHJpg — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) June 3, 2020

