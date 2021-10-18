tornado

2 Tornados Touched Down in Western Pa. Over the Weekend

map of Shippingport, Pennsylvania
Google Maps

What to Know

  • Forecasters say a pair of tornados have been confirmed in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.
  • The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado with estimated winds up to 85 mph touched down in the town of Shippingport before dawn Saturday.
  • Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Monaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday and traveled two miles with estimated maximum winds up to 95 mph.

A pair of tornados have been confirmed in western Pennsylvania over the weekend, forecasters said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado with estimated winds up to 85 mph touched down in the town of Shippingport before dawn Saturday. The storm uprooted a few trees and broke off some branches and also ripped the roof off a pavilion behind the municipal building.

Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Monaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday and traveled two miles with estimated maximum winds up to 95 mph. It uprooted trees, sending one onto the windshield of a car, and ripped the roof off a mobile home before crossing the Ohio River into Freedom and causing more damage.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

tornadoPennsylvania
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us